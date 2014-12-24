(Updates with Saudi opening)
DUBAI Dec 24 Saudi Arabian stocks resumed
rising ahead of the announcement of the kingdom's 2015 state
budget, which is now expected to be released on Thursday and to
show the government maintaining spending at high levels despite
the plunge of oil prices.
The main Saudi index rose 1.0 percent to 8,629
points in early trade on Wednesday, nearing technical resistance
around 8,700 points, where its downtrend line from September
comes in.
The rise was broad-based; property developer Dar Al Arkan
, the most heavily traded stock, climbed 1.0 percent,
while the biggest bank, National Commercial Bank,
gained 1.1 percent.
Saudi British Bank surged 7.2 percent after its
board said it was recommending a bonus share issue to boost
capital by 50 percent, funding it with retained earnings and
reserves, and a cash dividend of 1.05 riyals per share for 2014,
up from 1.0 riyal in 2013.
Beaten-down insurance stocks remained a major theme, with
Malath Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance jumping
9.0 percent. Insurers accounted for three of the 10 most heavily
traded stocks.
Saudi Arabia's strength prompted other Gulf markets to
extend their gains slightly, with Dubai up 2.3 percent
and Qatar rising 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)