DUBAI Dec 25 Gulf stock markets may lose steam on Thursday after global oil prices pulled back overnight, with Brent crude again testing the psychologically important $60 a barrel level.

Boourses rose strongly on Wednesday on anticipation that the Saudi Arabian 2015 state budget, expected to be announced on Thursday, possibly during Saudi market trading hours, would keep spending high.

The country's Al-Madina newspaper, quoting unnamed sources, reported earlier this week that the budget would actually contain a marginal rise in spending, with the government using its huge fiscal reserves to cover a deficit.

This helped the Saudi index climb 1.8 percent to 8,700 points on Wednesday while Dubai rose 3.0 percent.

In past years, however, the Saudi market has often risen before the annual budget announcement and then stalled or pulled back for a few days afterwards as investors take profits.

Also, even if strong government spending insulates Gulf economies from cheap oil prices, any renewed fall by Brent below $60 in coming days or weeks would probably have a psychological impact on retail investors in equities.

Oil's overnight fall was due to data showing U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose by 7.3 million barrels last week to their highest December level on record.

In Oman, Bank Dhofar may attract interest after saying it plans to boost its capital by issuing up to 115.5 million rials ($300 million) of Tier 1 capital instruments in 2015.

Al Anwar Holdings may also draw buying after its board said it had decided to explore a potential buy-back of up to 10 percent of its shares at a price of up to 0.223 rial per share, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. The stock last closed at 0.193 rial. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)