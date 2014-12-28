(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Dec 28 Gulf stock markets rose in early
trade on Sunday, shrugging off a fresh decline in the price of
oil after Saudi Arabia's government said at the end of last week
that it would maintain spending at high levels in 2015.
Brent crude fell back below $60 per barrel on Friday as the
dollar strengthened and as a supply glut in top consumer United
States trumped worries about falling exports from Libya.
But in the wake of the Saudi state budget announcement,
investors in Gulf appear to be less worried about oil price
moves.
The main Saudi index edged up 0.7 percent as most
sectors gained. Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden)
jumped 4.5 percent to 32.10 riyals, continuing the leg up which
started late last week when Riyad Capital lifted its price
target for the stock to 49.00 riyals from 46.00 riyals.
Meanwhile National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's
biggest lender, lost 1.2 percent after proposing a dividend of
0.65 riyal per share for the second half of 2014, its first
since listing last month.
Takween Advanced Industries rose 2.1 percent after
saying it was in final talks with food maker Savola Group
on buying Savola's packaging unit. Shares in Savola
fell 0.7 percent.
Dubai's index jumped 2.3 percent to 3,975 points as
most stocks gained. The benchmark rose briefly above the
psychologically important 4,000 point mark but then gave up some
of its gains.
Shares in retail start-up Marka surged 5.6
percent after it said it had agreed to buy sporting goods retail
firm Retailcorp from Dubai World for over 220 million dirhams
($60 million). The move will make Marka, which listed this year,
operationally profitable in 2015, it said.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 1.1 percent on the back of
blue chips such as National Bank of Abu Dhabu and
First Gulf Bank, up 1.5 and 1.2 percent respectively.
Qatar's bourse rose 1.6 percent. Property firms Ezdan
Holding and Barwa Real Esatate were the main
supports, surging 7.3 and 3.2 percent respectively.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's bourse moved little as
key stocks were mixed and Commercial International Bank
, the biggest listed entity, was flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)