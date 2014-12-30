DUBAI Dec 30 Selling pressure may persist in
Gulf stock markets on Tuesday after oil prices dropped back to
five-year lows and political uncertainty in Greece weakened
global equities.
Brent oil has extended its losses into a fourth
session on Tuesday, with prices hovering around $57.50 per
barrel, as persistent worries about a global supply glut offset
concerns about output disruptions in Libya.
Although oil's fresh weakness is unlikely to trigger another
panic sell-off of stocks in the Gulf - Saudi Arabia's 2015
budget, announced last week, showed government spending in the
region will stay high regardless - it may affect stocks such as
petrochemicals and oilfield service firms.
On Monday, crude traded higher while Gulf stock markets were
open, helping stocks such as Qatar's Gulf International Services
and Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh outperform.
They could come under pressure on Tuesday.
Domestic news flow in the Gulf remains thin, giving markets
no fresh catalysts for a rally.
Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) may
attract some investors after it said on Monday that it would
start production at a new polybutylene terephthalate plant in
the first quarter of 2015. However, oil price concerns may
dampen interest.
In global markets, Asian shares are extending losses on
Tuesday as investors avoid risk after a sharp sell-off in
commodities overnight, and also because of political uncertainty
in Greece where Prime Minister Antonis Samaras failed to get
enough support for his presidential nominee on Monday, and will
call a national election for Jan. 25.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)