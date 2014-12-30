(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Dec 30 Gulf stock markets fell in early
trade on Tuesday as Brent crude oil slumped near a five-year low
and political uncertainty in Greece put pressure on global
equities.
Brent approached $57.0 per barrel as persistent
worries about a global supply glut offset concerns about output
disruptions in Libya.
Dubai's index dropped 3.9 percent as most stocks
declined. Builder Arabtec Holding and developer Emaar
Properties, the most heavily traded stocks, tumbled
5.3 percent each.
Although Dubai is much less dependent on oil revenues than
other Gulf states, its stock market has been hit hardest in the
region in recent months because of its higher liquidity,
exposure to foreign investors and the unwinding of leveraged
positions.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi's index edged down
0.5 percent, Kuwait and Oman lost 1.0 percent
each and Qatar's bourse dropped 2.0 percent.
The Saudi Arabian government announced last week that it
would continue spending heavily in its 2015 budget plan, easing
investors' fears that cheap oil would lead to major state
spending cuts in the Gulf. As long as state spending continues,
economies and corporate profits in the big Gulf economies are
expected to keep growing healthily.
However, Gulf bourses' pull-back on Tuesday showed weak oil
prices can still hurt sentiment among the local retail investors
who dominate trading volumes.
Global equity markets were soft on Tuesday as investors
avoided risk after a sharp sell-off in commodities, and also
because of political uncertainty in Greece where Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras failed to get enough support for his
presidential nominee on Monday, and will call a national
election for Jan. 25.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)