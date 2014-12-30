(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Dec 30 Gulf stock markets fell in early
trade on Tuesday as Brent crude oil slumped to a fresh
5-1/2-year low and political uncertainty in Greece put pressure
on global equities.
Brent approached $57.0 per barrel as persistent
worries about a global supply glut offset concerns about output
disruptions in Libya.
Saudi Arabia's main stock index dropped 2.9 percent
with most stocks in the red. Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic
Industries, down 3.2 percent, was the main drag.
Saudi Ceramic Company was among a handful of
gainers, adding 2.2 percent after it announced a bonus share
issue, a dividend payout, and plans to increase its stake in
unlisted Ceramics Pipe Co.
Dubai's index tumbled 5.0 percent as most stocks
declined. Builder Arabtec Holding and developer Emaar
Properties, the most heavily traded stocks, lost 7.2
and 6.0 percent respectively.
Although Dubai is much less dependent on oil revenues than
other Gulf states, its stock market has been hit hardest in the
region in recent months because of its higher liquidity,
exposure to foreign investors and the unwinding of leveraged
positions.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi's index fell 1.3
percent, Kuwait lost 1.6 percent, Oman dropped
2.1 percent each and Qatar's bourse was down 2.0 percent.
The Saudi government announced last week that it would
continue spending heavily in its 2015 budget plan, easing
investors' fears that cheap oil would lead to major state
spending cuts in the Gulf. As long as state spending continues,
economies and corporate profits in the big Gulf economies are
expected to keep growing healthily.
However, Gulf bourses' pull-back on Tuesday showed weak oil
prices can still hurt sentiment among the local retail investors
who dominate trading volumes.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's bourse edged up 0.3
percent in early trade on the back of developer Talat Moustafa
Group and Commercial International Bank, up
1.9 and 0.5 percent respectively.
Global equity markets were soft on Tuesday as investors
avoided risk after a sharp sell-off in commodities, and also
because of political uncertainty in Greece where Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras failed to get enough support for his
presidential nominee on Monday, and will call a national
election for Jan. 25.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)