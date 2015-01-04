(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Jan 4 Most Gulf stock markets fell in low-volume trade on Sunday after Brent crude closed down nearly a dollar a barrel at $56.42 on Friday.

Saudi Arabia's main equities index edged down 0.3 percent with most blue chips in the red. The kingdom's market is heavily weighted towards petrochemical producers, whose profits may be hurt if oil's weakness is prolonged.

However, shares in Advanced Petrochemical Co bucked the trend and surged 4.6 percent after the firm said its 2014 net profit rose 34.9 percent on higher sales volumes and prices as well as cheaper feedstock.

The company was the first one in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf to report full-year results. More positive results could buoy regional markets in coming weeks.

Dubai's index dropped 2.4 percent with most stocks down. Heavyweight developer Emaar Properties fell 1.5 percent, while builder Arabtec Holding, the most traded stock, dropped 2.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi's bourse fell 1.2 percent as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Aldar Properties lost 4.0 and 5.7 percent respectively.

Qatar's benchmark edged down 0.5 percent and Kuwait slipped 0.2 percent. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's index edged down 0.5 percent.

Trading volumes were relatively low across the region compared with the previous few weeks.

Although Gulf markets have become less prone to panic sell-offs since Saudi Arabia announced last month a 2015 state budget which maintains spending at a high level, investors may choose to stay on the sidelines until oil prices find a floor. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)