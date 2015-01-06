DUBAI Jan 6 Gulf stock markets may come under
more selling pressure on Tuesday after Brent crude oil plunged 5
percent on Monday and the threat of a fresh euro zone crisis in
Greece also prompted investors to pull out of risk assets
globally.
Brent futures hit a fresh 5-1/2-year low of $52.66
a barrel on Monday as markets remained oversupplied. They edged
up early on Tuesday but traded below $54.
Global equities tumbled as investors sought the safety of
bonds. The U.S. S&P 500 index had its worst day in almost
three months on Monday, dropping 1.8 percent. On Tuesday, MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is down 1.5 percent and Japan's Nikkei
has dropped 2.6 percent.
Stock markets in the Gulf have generally followed oil's
moves for the last few weeks, although large state budgets
announced by Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Oman are likely to shield
corporate profits in most sectors from the negative effects of
crude's plunge.
Shares outperforming the markets include Dubai's low-cost
carrier Air Arabia, which could benefit from cheaper
fuel. The airline may attract fresh buying on Tuesday after it
said on Monday it had bought a 49 percent stake in Jordan's
Petra Airlines.
The bourse of oil importer Egypt has also done much
better than Gulf markets in the past several weeks, but a global
investor pullout from emerging markets could still potentially
hurt Cairo.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)