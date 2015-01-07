DUBAI Jan 7 Gulf stock markets may follow Saudi
Arabia's lead and start stabilising on Wednesday after a series
of sell-offs triggered by oil's renewed weakness.
Brent futures have fallen almost 10 percent this
week to their lowest levels since the spring of 2009 and traded
below $51 per barrel on Wednesday.
However, even as oil was extending its loss on Tuesday,
Saudi Arabia's market, down 4 percent at one point,
turned around and closed only 0.6 percent lower as dozens of
stocks posted gains.
That may prompt investors in other Gulf markets to try
catching the bottom as well, in order to take advantage of
attractive valuations and position ahead of full-year financial
results that will be published in coming weeks.
The governments of Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Oman have already
dispelled fears of spending cuts by publishing large 2015
budgets which will continue supporting corporate profits in most
sectors despite oil's plunge.
Unlike Saudi Arabia, though, Dubai is exposed to volatile
international fund flows and its index has tumbled 8.6
percent so far this week as investors, concerned with a
potential euro zone crisis in Greece, pulled out of emerging
markets.
Egypt's bourse has also come under pressure this
week from global emerging market weakness. But before long, the
country's improving fundamental economic outlook and progress in
policy reforms may reassert themselves.
But vehicle assembler and distributor GB Auto may
attract buyers on Wednesday after the firm said it aimed to
invest $1.5 billion to build two new factories, a major vote of
confidence in the economic outlook.
Palm Hills, Egypt's second-largest listed real
estate developer, said it plans to issue new shares worth 1.65
billion Egyptian pounds ($230 million) to raise its capital and
fund growth; although this will dilute shareholders, many may
take it as a positive step because it is growth-oriented.
On global markets, U.S. stock indexes fell overnight but
Asian stocks edged up in early trade on Wednesday.
