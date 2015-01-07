(Updates with UAE, Qatar closed)
DUBAI Jan 7 Most Gulf stock markets rebounded
on Wednesday after suffering sharp losses earlier in the week
because of the renewed slide in oil prices.
Brent futures have fallen more than 10 percent this
week to their lowest levels since the spring of 2009, and traded
near $50 per barrel on Wednesday.
However, some investors have decided that Gulf equities are
oversold and have returned to the markets as buyers, temporarily
at least.
Dubai's bourse, which had suffered more than others
because it is traditionally volatile and many investors are
leveraged, closed 4.4 percent higher at 3,600 points in a broad
recovery on strong trading volume. Earlier this week, it fell
8.6 percent.
Shares in blue-chip real estate developer Emaar Properties
jumped 5.4 percent while builder Arabtec Holding
surged 8.9 percent.
Most other Gulf markets also rose. Abu Dhabi's index
gained 2.6 percent, Qatar rose 0.7 percent and Kuwait
edged up 0.4 percent.
Saudi Arabia's bourse, which closes later in the day
than other markets in the region, was up 1.3 percent.
"I think what's happening now is because of the excessive
sell-offs that we have seen in the last few days," said Ali
Adou, portfolio manager at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
"Definitely, lower oil prices will affect the region but if
you take into account the valuations, companies are already
trading at cheap multiples."
But investors will need some time to get used to oil's
volatility after three years of stable and high prices, he said.
Some said the rebound could be short-lived.
"I don't think this is an indication of a change of trend,"
said Sanyalak Manibhandu, manager of research at Abu Dhabi's
NBAD Securities. "This is a bit of a bounce in a continuing
downtrend."
More sustainable gains could occur ahead of corporate
dividend announcements which will start coming in closer to the
end of January, he said.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)