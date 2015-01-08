DUBAI Jan 8 Gulf equity markets may extend
gains on Thursday after oil rebounded slightly from its
Wednesday low and global bourses rose.
Supported by a fall in U.S. crude stocks, Brent futures
traded above $51 per barrel on Thursday after briefly
dropping below $50 in the previous session.
Oil's turnaround - though it may prove temporary - could
prompt more investors to buy stocks in an attempt to catch the
bottom in oversold markets, as they did on Wednesday.
In Saudi Arabia, Saudi British Bank (SABB) may
attract buyers after it received approval to raise its capital
by 50 percent to 15 billion riyals ($4 billion) through a bonus
share issue. The bank can issue one bonus share for every two
shares held.
Banque Saudi Fransi, the kingdom's fifth-largest
bank by assets, may also gain after its board recommended a cash
dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for the second half of 2014. The
lender paid no dividend in the same period last year and
analysts had expected, on average, just 0.16
riyal.
Qatar's Mesaieed Petrochemical may also rise after
its board recommended a 1.1 riyal dividend for 2014, beating the
estimate of CI Capital, which had forecast 1.0 riyal.
In Dubai, bourse operator Dubai Financial Market
may attract some speculative buying after economy minister
Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said the UAE government would
favour a merger of the main Abu Dhabi and Dubai bourses,
although the decision was up to the exchanges themselves.
On global markets, Asian stocks rose on Thursday after Wall
Street rebounded overnight on strong U.S. jobs data.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)