DUBAI Jan 8 Gulf stock markets rose on Thursday
after oil rebounded slightly from its Wednesday low and several
companies made positive announcements.
Supported by a fall in U.S. crude oil inventories, Brent
futures bounced around $51 per barrel on Thursday after
briefly dropping below $50 in the previous session.
Saudi Arabia's stock index climbed 1.8 percent in a
broad rally. Shares in Saudi British Bank (SABB)
jumped 2.1 percent after it received approval to raise its
capital by 50 percent to 15 billion riyals ($4 billion) through
a bonus share issue.
Banque Saudi Fransi added 1.6 percent after its
board recommended a cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for the
second half of 2014. The lender paid no dividend in the same
period last year and analysts had expected, on average, just
0.16 riyal.
Dubai's equities index rose 3.1 percent and shares
in bourse operator Dubai Financial Market surged 6.6
percent after economy minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said
the United Arab Emirates government would favour a merger of the
main Abu Dhabi and Dubai bourses, although the decision was up
to the exchanges themselves.
Qatar's benchmark jumped 3.5 percent. Gulf
International Services surged 4.9 percent after its
board recommended a 5.5 riyal 2014 dividend, up from 2.0 riyals
a year earlier. The firm said its business, which includes
providing services to companies such as Qatar Petroleum, was
unaffected by lower oil prices.
Other Gulf markets were also positive; Abu Dhabi's bourse
rose 1.6 percent, while Kuwait and Oman
edged up 0.8 percent each.
Egypt's index rose 1.6 percent. Developer Talaat
Moustafa Group was one of the main supports, adding
2.5 percent to 9.95 Egyptian pounds after NBK Capital
recommended it as a "buy" with a fair value of 11.80 pounds.
"Our positive outlook on the stock mainly stems from the
company's massive land bank and strong visibility over a
prolonged period, sustained high demand in the Egyptian real
estate market, TMG's attractive positioning in the mid-income
segment, and the company's healthy balance sheet and cash
flows," it said in a note.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)