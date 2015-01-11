(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Jan 11 Shares in major petrochemical producer Industries Qatar tumbled on Sunday and dragged down the Doha bourse after the company announced a dividend cut, but most Gulf markets edged up.

Industries Qatar fell its daily 10 percent limit and was the main drag on Qatar's index, which dropped 2.3 percent.

The company said late on Thursday that its board had recommended a 2014 dividend of 7 riyals per share, down from 11 riyals paid for 2013 and below analysts' average forecast of 11.13 riyals.

Many investors treat Qatari stocks as dividend plays and payouts offered by local companies are usually among the highest in the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia's bourse, however, edged up 0.3 percent on the back of banking stocks. Al Rajhi Bank added 1.8 percent and Bank Albilad surged 4.8 percent.

Albilad's board last Thursday recommended a 0.5 riyal per share dividend for 2014, its first in at least five years, along with issuing one bonus share per four shares held.

Dubai's bourse rose 0.7 percent on the back of property-related stocks. Major developer Emaar Properties added 1.7 percent and its smaller competitors Union Properties and Deyaar climbed 2.5 and 2.7 percent respectively.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark edged down 0.3 percent as lenders Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Gulf Bank fell 1.4 and 0.6 percent.

Oman's index jumped 2.4 percent and shares in Oman Cables Industry rose 4.4 percent after it reported a 4.9 percent increase in 2014 profit. The company earned 17.7 million rials ($46 million) last year, slightly surpassing the estimates of analysts, who had on average forecast a profit of 17.0 million rials.

Kuwait's bourse added 0.9 percent and Egypt's index weakened by 0.2 percent as most stocks pulled back. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)