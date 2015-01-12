DUBAI Jan 12 Gulf stock markets extended gains
in early trade on Monday after several companies published
positive fourth-quarter earnings and Dubai property developer
DAMAC gained as it listed on its home market.
Shares in DAMAC, which had previously traded only in the
form of global depositary receipts in London, rose 6.5 percent
above their London price to 2.97 dirhams, leading gains in
Dubai. The emirate's index added 0.9 percent.
Property firms enjoy richer valuations in Dubai than in
London. DAMAC's Friday close in London was at 5.9 times its 2013
earnings. Dubai's biggest listed developer Emaar Properties
trades at a ratio of 20.5 and its smaller competitor
Deyaar is valued at 31.8 times 2013 earnings.
Elsewhere in the region, Abu Dhabi's index edged up
0.3 percent and Qatar added 0.5 percent.
Petrochemicals-to-steel conglomerate Industries Qatar
fell 1.6 percent after plunging its daily 10 percent limit in
the previous session on a disappointing 2014 dividend proposal.
Oman's benchmark rose 0.5 percent and investment firm
Al Anwar Holding led gains, jumping 4.5 percent. The
company said late on Sunday that its profit in the three months
to Dec. 31 had more than doubled to 3.7 million rials ($9.7
million).
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)