DUBAI Jan 12 Gulf stock markets gave up early
gains on Monday after oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel,
although positive fourth-quarter corporate earnings supported
individual stocks.
Brent crude traded below $49 after analysts at
Goldman Sachs cut their average forecast for the benchmark in
2015 to $50.40 a barrel from $83.75.
Saudi Arabia's stock index slipped 0.1 percent as
shares in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries
fell 1.2 percent.
However, Saudi Hollandi Bank jumped 3.4 percent
after it beat analysts' expectations with a 33 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit. The lender made 461.9 million riyals
($123.1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31; analysts
surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would post, on average, a
net profit of 433 million riyals.
Dubai's index was nearly flat after rising as much
as 1.9 percent early in the session. Real estate developer DAMAC
, which had earlier surged 21 percent on its first
trading day in the emirate, was down 1.4 percent.
"You cannot have a clear trend in the current environment,"
said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National
Investor in Abu Dhabi.
"The key point is oil prices. As long as investors don't
think that we have reached the bottom on oil, the market will be
trendless."
Abu Dhabi's bourse edged down 0.3 percent, while Qatar
fell 0.8 percent. Petrochemicals-to-steel conglomerate
Industries Qatar tumbled 5.9 percent after plunging
its daily 10 percent limit in the previous session on a
disappointing 2014 dividend proposal.
Oman's benchmark rose 0.6 percent. Investment firm Al
Anwar Holding added 1.5 percent after saying late on
Sunday that its profit in the three months to Dec. 31 had more
than doubled to 3.7 million rials ($9.7 million).
Egypt's bourse edged up 0.7 percent and GB Auto
, the country's biggest listed vehicle assembler and
distributor, surged its daily 10 percent limit. The firm's chief
executive told Reuters last week that it was working on a rights
issue and planned to invest $1.5 billion to build two new
factories.
