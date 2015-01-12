(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Jan 12 Gulf stock markets gave up early gains on Monday after oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel, although positive fourth-quarter corporate earnings supported individual stocks.

Brent crude traded below $49 after analysts at Goldman Sachs cut their average forecast for the benchmark in 2015 to $50.40 a barrel from $83.75.

Saudi Arabia's stock index slipped 0.1 percent as shares in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries fell 1.2 percent.

However, Saudi Hollandi Bank jumped 3.4 percent after it beat analysts' expectations with a 33 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit. The lender made 461.9 million riyals ($123.1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31; analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would post, on average, a net profit of 433 million riyals.

Dubai's index was nearly flat after rising as much as 1.9 percent early in the session. Real estate developer DAMAC , which had earlier surged 21 percent on its first trading day in the emirate, was down 1.4 percent.

"You cannot have a clear trend in the current environment," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.

"The key point is oil prices. As long as investors don't think that we have reached the bottom on oil, the market will be trendless."

Abu Dhabi's bourse edged down 0.3 percent, while Qatar fell 0.8 percent. Petrochemicals-to-steel conglomerate Industries Qatar tumbled 5.9 percent after plunging its daily 10 percent limit in the previous session on a disappointing 2014 dividend proposal.

Oman's benchmark rose 0.6 percent. Investment firm Al Anwar Holding added 1.5 percent after saying late on Sunday that its profit in the three months to Dec. 31 had more than doubled to 3.7 million rials ($9.7 million).

Egypt's bourse edged up 0.7 percent and GB Auto , the country's biggest listed vehicle assembler and distributor, surged its daily 10 percent limit. The firm's chief executive told Reuters last week that it was working on a rights issue and planned to invest $1.5 billion to build two new factories. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)