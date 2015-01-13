DUBAI Jan 13 Tumbling oil prices may keep most
Gulf stock markets weak on Tuesday although Saudi Arabian banks
could continue to outperform because of strong fourth-quarter
earnings.
Brent crude oil has dropped into the $46 area in
Asian trade on Tuesday after a 5 percent plunge on Monday.
Although Gulf bourses have in the last few weeks become
somewhat more comfortable with the oil price slide and no longer
panic, the uncertainty over where and when oil will bottom
continues to weigh heavily on investors.
Petrochemical stocks face a direct threat to their earnings
and may again underperform on Tuesday.
Industries Qatar, which has been sinking because
of a disappointing 2014 dividend proposal, last closed at 148.10
riyals; it has turned technically very bearish after triggering
this week a double top formed by this year's highs. The pattern
points down to about 130 riyals in the medium term.
Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Co, a unit of Saudi Basic
Industries Corp, late on Monday reported a 3 percent
drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 779 million riyals ($208
million) because of lower ammonia sales and reduced profits from
a sister company. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average
forecast 893 million riyals.
However, Saudi banks' earnings announcements have remained
strong. Banque Saudi Fransi posted a three-fold rise
in net profit to 851 million riyals for the quarter, above
analysts' average forecast of 780 million riyals.
In Egypt, market sentiment may be boosted by news that the
stock exchange will allow trading in exchange-traded funds for
the first time on Wednesday.
The reform had been delayed for many months and the
immediate impact on trading will not be large; Beltone Financial
Holding is launching an ETF with an initial value of
just 10 million Egyptian pounds ($1.4 million). But it is an
important step towards attracting fresh investment to the bourse
and improving liquidity.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)