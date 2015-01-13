(Updates with markets opening)
DUBAI Jan 13 Gulf stock markets pulled back
early on Tuesday as oil prices continued their slide, prompting
profit-taking across a wide range of sectors.
Dubai's equity index slid 2.4 percent with the most
heavily traded stock, construction firm Arabtec,
slumping 3.4 percent. Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.5
percent, dragged down by top real estate firm Aldar Properties
, which was off 2.9 percent.
Although Gulf bourses have in the last few weeks become
somewhat more comfortable with the oil price slide and are no
longer panicking, the uncertainty over where and when oil will
bottom continues to weigh heavily on investors.
Brent crude oil dropped into the $46 area in Asian
hours on Tuesday, near a six-year low, after a 5 percent plunge
on Monday.
Qatar's bourse slid 1.3 percent as Barwa Real Estate
lost 1.4 percent. Industries Qatar, which
has been sinking because of a disappointing 2014 dividend
proposal, dropped a further 1.4 percent but the pace of its
slide slowed.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)