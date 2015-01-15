DUBAI Jan 15 Oil's rebound may encourage more buying in Gulf stock markets on Thursday, but Saudi Arabia's banking stocks could pull back after a string of fourth-quarter earnings reports that missed analysts' forecasts.

Wednesday's 4.5 percent surge in Brent crude futures , the biggest percentage gain since June 2012, came as traders covered themselves on expiring options. It is by no means clear that oil has found a bottom, and the price slipped again in Asian trade on Thursday.

However, the rebound has lifted the price of Brent above $48 per barrel and this could help retail investor sentiment in the Gulf at the end of a relatively strong week.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's banks, which had earlier this week reported a strong set of fourth-quarter results and supported the kingdom's market, may come under pressure after top lender National Commercial Bank (NCB) missed earnings forecasts.

The lender made a net profit of 1.83 billion riyals ($487.6 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 compared to analysts' average of forecast 1.94 billion riyals. It was the first time that the bank posted earnings since it completed the largest-ever initial public offer of shares in the Arab world in November, raising 22.5 billion riyals.

Al Rajhi Bank also missed estimates as its quarterly profit slipped 1.8 percent to 1.52 billion riyals; analysts had expected 1.70 billion riyals.

Another lender, Saudi British Bank (SABB), the kingdom's sixth-largest by assets, posted a 0.6 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday. It earned 969.4 million riyals, while analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast 1.04 billion riyals.

Saudi Cement, on the other hand, reported an 8.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, beating forecasts as cement sales increased. Saudi Arabia's largest cement company by market value made 269 million riyals; analysts had forecast 259.8 million riyals.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, earnings posted by National Bank of Oman were a positive surprise. The lender earned 13.2 million rials ($34.3 million) in the fourth quarter while two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 10.8 million and 12.7 million rials.

But Bank Muscat, the sultanate's biggest lender, missed estimates as its quarterly profit fell 26.5 percent to 36.5 million rials. Two analysts had forecast 39.2-40.9 million rials. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)