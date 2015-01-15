(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Jan 15 Shares in Saudi Arabia's top banks fell in early trade on Thursday after several disappointing earnings reports, while Egypt's market slowed its advance as the index ran into technical resistance after three strong sessions.

The main Saudi index was nearly flat and Al Rajhi Bank was the main drag, tumbling 4.5 percent after the lender's fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

Al Rajhi's net profit slipped 1.8 percent to 1.52 billion riyals ($405 million) in the quarter; analysts had expected 1.70 billion riyals.

Saudi Arabia's second-largest listed lender also said its board was recommending a 0.75 riyal per share cash dividend for the second half of 2014, down from the 1 riyal per share which the bank paid for the second half of 2013.

Shares in the kingdom's largest lender, National Commercial Bank, edged down 0.6 percent after it reported a net profit of 1.83 billion riyals for the fourth quarter, below analysts' average forecast of 1.94 billion riyals.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's rebound in oil prices boosted the petrochemicals sector, whose index climbed 1.3 percent.

Egypt's bourse inched up 0.1 percent to 9,551 points after adding more than 2 percent each day for three days in a row. It is just below major technical resistance at 9,572-79 points, the peaks in November and December.

Car assembler and distributor GB Auto which had spearheaded the rally as it soared on plans for a rights issue and business expansion, tumbled 4.5 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)