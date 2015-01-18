(Updates with Saudi Arabia open)
DUBAI Jan 18 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed and several
companies reported strong results. Shares in petrochemicals
Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) gained despite poor
fourth-quarter earnings.
The kingdom's benchmark edged up 0.3 percent and
SABIC climbed 0.8 percent to 79.00 riyals after falling as much
as 1.1 percent in the opening minutes.
SABIC, one of the world's largest petrochemicals groups and
the country's biggest listed company, reported a 29 percent drop
in fourth-quarter net income on Sunday, widely missing analysts'
forecasts.
It made 4.36 billion riyals ($1.16 billion) in the quarter
while analysts polled by Reuters had expected 5.50 billion
riyals. SABIC chief executive Mohamed al-Mady said the outlook
for 2015 was contingent on oil prices and remained
unpredictable.
However, by the end of last week, the stock had already
plunged 42.4 percent from its September peak of 136.00 riyals,
and the market was already factoring in the possibility of
earnings undershooting analysts' estimates.
Also, crude oil prices rose on Friday to end the week higher
after seven successive weeks of losses, with Brent
slightly above $50 a barrel. A report by the International
Energy Agency said there were signs that lower prices had begun
to curb production in some areas, including North America.
Shares in Alinma Bank added 0.7 percent after its
fourth-quarter net profit rose 18.6 percent to 332 million
riyals, coming well ahead of the average estimate of 291 million
riyals.
Construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons
surged 4.3 percent after it reported a five-fold
increase in fourth-quarter net profit and announced its project
pipeline had expanded.
Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co jumped
2.3 percent; the company's 2014 net profit met the forecast of
EFG Hermes analysts and its board proposed a dividend of 2.0
riyals per share, higher than the broker's estimate of 1.5
riyals.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)