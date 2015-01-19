DUBAI Jan 19 Slightly weaker oil and
neutral-to-negative fourth-quarter earnings posted by local
companies may slow the advance of Gulf stock markets on Monday.
Brent crude fell back below $50 per barrel in Asian
trade on expectations of weak Chinese economic data. Its rebound
at the end of last week had boosted equities in the Gulf.
Saudi Arabia's top food producers, which reported their
earnings after Sunday's close, delivered no positive surprises.
Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company, reported a
15 percent rise in quarterly profit, in line with analysts'
estimates.
Savola, the kingdom's biggest food maker, reported
a 23 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit. The company made
434.4 million riyals ($115.8 million) in the period, falling
short of the 562.4 million riyal average forecast from analysts
polled by Reuters. However, the firm issued positive profit
guidance for 2015.
Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem)
reported a 32.7 percent slump in fourth-quarter profit on
Monday, but those results were in line with expectations.
In Dubai, Amanat Holdings, a healthcare and
education start-up, and Dubai Parks and Resorts will
join the main stock index on Monday. Few local
investors strictly benchmark their performance against the index
however so the inclusion may not generate a lot of buying.
Both companies listed late last year, just before oil's
plunge triggered sell-offs across the region, and now trade
below their initial public offer prices.
Bahrain's Gulf Finance House
said it had no information to disclose after its shares jumped
in heavy trading on the Dubai and Kuwait exchanges on Sunday. In
Dubai, they soared their 15 percent daily limit to 0.35 dirham
in their heaviest trading since mid-December.
Kuwait's Mazaya Holding , a developer
cross-listed in Dubai, reported a 30 percent jump in 2014 profit
on Monday, beating the estimate of NBK Capital which had
forecast a nearly flat year. Its board also proposed a surprise
dividend payout of 6 fils per share, the first since 2008.
On global markets, Asian bourses outside of Japan slipped on
Monday after Chinese regulators took steps to rein in
speculative lending.
