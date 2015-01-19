Brazil's Vale says 260,000 tns iron ore on sunken ship was insured
SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday that 260,000 tonnes of fine iron ore on a South Korean ship that sank in the South Atlantic had been insured.
(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Jan 19 Most Gulf stock markets edged up in early trade on Monday as Brent crude pared losses to break back above $50 per barrel.
Dubai's index added 1.2 percent, with Dubai Islamic Bank's (DIB) 2.8 percent gain the main support.
Two other Dubai lenders, Emirates NBD and Mashreq , reported strong quarterly results on Sunday and investors may be betting that DIB will follow suit.
Dubai-listed shares in Bahrain's Gulf Finance House (GFH) climbed 2.3 percent and topped trading volume on the emirate's bourse, although GFH said on Monday that it had no information to disclose after its shares jumped in the previous session
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.5 percent as blue chips Etisalat and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank added 0.9 and 1.5 percent respectively.
Qatar's bourse climbed 0.4 percent. Qatar National Bank rose 1.0 percent.
Oman's benchmark inched up 0.1 percent while Kuwait slipped 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)
SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday that 260,000 tonnes of fine iron ore on a South Korean ship that sank in the South Atlantic had been insured.
April 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in March as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. RANK VEHICLE Mar-17 Mar-16 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 81,330 73,884 +10.1 2 Ram P/U 46,384 43,647 +6.3 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 42,410 47,966 -11.6 4 Nissan Rogue