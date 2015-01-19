(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Jan 19 Food maker Savola Group weighed on Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Monday after posting poor fourth-quarter results, while Egypt pulled back broadly having failed to break through chart resistance.

Saudi Arabia's index fell 0.5 percent. Savola dropped 2.3 percent.

The kingdom's biggest food maker reported a 23 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Sunday. Savola made 434.4 million riyals ($115.8 million) in the period, falling short of the 562.4 million riyals average forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. However, the firm issued positive profit guidance for 2015.

Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company, added 1.1 percent after reporting a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit, in line with analysts' estimates.

Egypt's index fell 0.7 percent to 9,463 points as most stocks pulled back. The market gained 6.8 percent last week but began retreating after it failed to break through major technical resistance at 9,572-79 points, the peaks in November and December.

Shares in car assembler and distributor GB Auto which had led last week's rally, tumbled 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)