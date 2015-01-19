(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Jan 19 Food maker Savola Group
weighed on Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Monday after
posting poor fourth-quarter results, while Egypt pulled back
broadly having failed to break through chart resistance.
Saudi Arabia's index fell 0.5 percent. Savola
dropped 2.3 percent.
The kingdom's biggest food maker reported a 23 percent
decline in fourth-quarter profit on Sunday. Savola made 434.4
million riyals ($115.8 million) in the period, falling short of
the 562.4 million riyals average forecast by analysts polled by
Reuters. However, the firm issued positive profit guidance for
2015.
Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company, added
1.1 percent after reporting a 15 percent rise in quarterly
profit, in line with analysts' estimates.
Egypt's index fell 0.7 percent to 9,463 points as
most stocks pulled back. The market gained 6.8 percent last week
but began retreating after it failed to break through major
technical resistance at 9,572-79 points, the peaks in November
and December.
Shares in car assembler and distributor GB Auto
which had led last week's rally, tumbled 5.5 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)