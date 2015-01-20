DUBAI Jan 20 Gulf stock markets may pull back
further on Tuesday after oil extended its losses and Saudi
Arabian companies reported an unimpressive set of fourth-quarter
results.
Oil dipped on Tuesday as China's economic growth for 2014
undershot a government target and Brent crude traded
below $49 per barrel.
Saudi Telecom Co, the kingdom's leading operator,
said late on Monday its fourth-quarter profit slumped 32.6
percent, missing analysts' estimates. The firm made a net profit
of 2.44 billion riyals ($650 million); analysts polled by
Reuters had on average forecast 3.32 billion riyals.
However, the impact on the share price may be offset by the
fact that the company declared it would pay a dividend of 1
riyal per share for the final three months of 2014, compared
with 0.75 riyal for the corresponding period of 2013, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Meanwhile, Saudi Electricity Co, the Gulf's
largest utility firm, reported on Monday its net loss for the
fourth quarter almost tripled.
National Industrialization Co (Tasnee), whose
business includes petrochemicals and is therefore directly
vulnerable to weak oil prices, posted a 46.5 percent drop in
quarterly earnings.
Also in Saudi Arabia, Mouwasat Medical Services Co
reported a nearly flat fourth-quarter profit.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)