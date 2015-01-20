(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI Jan 20 Gulf stock markets pulled back in thin early trade on Tuesday in the absence of fresh catalysts and after oil extended its losses.

Oil dipped on Tuesday as China's economic growth for 2014 undershot a government target and Brent crude traded below $49 per barrel.

Dubai's index slipped 0.3 percent as most stocks declined. However, low-cast carrier Air Arabia, which stands to benefit from cheaper oil, gained 1.2 percent.

Abu Dhabi's bourse edged down 0.6 percent as large lenders National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank lost 2.2 and 1.2 percent respectively.

Qatar's benchmark slipped 0.2 percent, also because of banks. Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan fell 0.9 percent and Qatar National Bank lost 0.7 percent.

Kuwait's index edged down 0.2 percent while Oman was nearly flat.

There have been no fresh earnings reports from major companies in those markets since Monday's close. Results published by companies in Saudi Arabia, which opens later on Tuesday, were mostly negative. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)