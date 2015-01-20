(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Jan 20 Saudi Telecom Co (STC)
weighed on the kingdom's bourse in early trade on Tuesday after
missing fourth-quarter earnings forecasts, while Egyptian
property stocks rallied because of the weakening pound.
STC tumbled 4.2 percent to 68.50 riyals and was the main
drag on Saudi Arabia's index, which fell 0.5 percent.
The company's fourth-quarter net profit slumped 32.6 percent to
2.44 billion riyals ($650 million), missing analysts' average
forecast of 3.32 billion riyals.
Shares in National Industrialisation Co (Tasnee)
fell 2.1 percent after it said fourth-quarter net profit dropped
46.5 percent on lower petrochemical prices. The company made
160.7 million riyals, while analysts at Saudi Fransi Capital had
expected 295.0 million riyals.
Meanwhile, Egypt's bourse added 1.9 percent,
largely on the back of property stocks such as Talaat Moustafa
Holding, which surged 5.9 percent.
Egypt's central bank started allowing some depreciation of
the pound this week, a move which analysts said aimed to stamp
out a thriving black currency market as inflation concerns eased
following the slump in oil prices.
"Conventionally under such situations, real estate stocks
should continue performing well, as investors would look to
buffer their risks by investing in land and property,"
Cairo-based Naeem brokerage said in a note.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)