(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI Jan 21 Gulf stock markets rose slightly in early trade on Wednesday, supported by banking stocks which posted gains despite earnings misses by two lenders in the region.

Dubai's index added 0.3 percent on the back of Dubai Islamic Bank, which climbed 0.9 percent.

Abu Dhabi's bourse rose 0.5 percent as First Gulf Bank climbed 1.8 percent and Etisalat added 0.5 percent.

Qatar edged up 0.4 percent, largely on the back of Doha Bank, which surged 4.9 percent.

The lender made a profit of 250 million riyals ($68.7 million) in the fourth quarter, short of analysts' forecast of 307.7 million riyals.

But its board on Wednesday recommended a 2014 dividend of 4.0 riyals, which was in line with estimates. Also, the stock had dropped 3.9 percent in the previous session, indicating the market had expected poor earnings.

Kuwait's index inched up 0.1 percent as top lender National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) added 2.2 percent. The bank reported a 46.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit to 57.9 million dinars ($197 million), but also missed estimates after it did not book a gain from its sale of a stake in International Bank of Qatar. NBK had previously said it expected to book the gain in the quarter.

EFG Hermes had forecast a net profit of 60.2 million dinars in the period, while Global Investment House had forecast 88.3 million dinars. The results were in line with Global Investment House's expectations if the forecast gain from the IBQ sale was removed. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)