DUBAI Jan 22 Egypt's bourse may rise further on
Thursday after closing above a major technical resistance level,
while Gulf stock markets could extend their losses as the news
flow from companies has remained mostly negative.
Egypt's stock index hit a 6-1/2-year closing high
of 9,856 points on Wednesday, rising above a major chart barrier
at 9,831 points, September's multi-year peak.
A second straight close above that level would indicate the
index could this year challenge the record high of 12,039 points
hit in April 2008.
The plunge in oil prices has eased the pressure on Egypt's
trade balance, budget and consumer prices, allowing the central
bank to cut interest rates and begin gradual exchange rate
adjustments, policies that are likely to boost economic growth.
Meanwhile, Gulf companies reported another set of mostly
disappointing fourth-quarter results. Saudi Arabian
telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
reported an unexpected fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday.
Mobily, the country's second-biggest mobile operator and an
affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat, made
a net loss of 2.28 billion riyals ($607 million), while analysts
had forecast a profit of 1.33 billion riyals.
Mobily's competitor Zain Saudi did better and
reported a reduced fourth-quarter loss of 306 million riyals;
analysts had forecast the loss at 388.5 million riyals.
Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia's largest
property developers, reported a 26.3 percent fall in
fourth-quarter net profit. It made a net profit of 115.6 million
riyals, missing the estimate of 139.8 million riyals.
Dubai's Emaar Malls Group (EMG), a unit of Emaar
Properties, also missed estimates slightly. The firm
reported an annual profit of 1.35 billion dirhams ($368
million)in 2014, while analysts had expected 1.42 billion
dirhams.
In Qatar, rating agency Moody's changed to negative from
stable the outlook on the A2 long-term issuer rating of
telecommunications firm Ooredoo, saying that
"profitability in Ooredoo's core markets has been declining at a
faster pace than initially expected".
Oil prices dipped early on Thursday, ahead of an expected
announcement of a bond-buying programme by the European Central
Bank that could push the U.S. dollar to new highs and put
downward pressure on commodities.
But the move could be positive for global equities and
Asian shares held near eight-week highs on Thursday in
anticipation of the announcement.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)