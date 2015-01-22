(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Jan 22 Saudi Arabian telecommunications
firm Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) fell sharply in early
trade on Thursday after reporting a fourth-quarter loss, while
Egypt's market extended gains after surpassing a major technical
milestone.
Shares in Mobily, the kingdom's second-biggest mobile
operator, tumbled their daily 10 percent limit and Saudi
Arabia's main index was nearly flat.
Mobily made a net loss of 2.28 billion riyals ($607
million), while analysts had forecast a profit of 1.33 billion
riyals.
Mobily's smaller competitor Zain Saudi added 1.4
percent after reporting a reduced fourth-quarter loss of 306
million riyals. Analysts had forecast a loss of 388.5 million
riyals.
Egypt's bourse rose 1.2 percent Global Telecom
led gains, surging 4.7 percent. The stock rose its
daily 10 percent limit on Wednesday after Algerian news agency
TSA cited sources to report that Global Telecom's $2.6 billion
deal to sell a 51 percent stake in local operator Djezzy to the
Algerian government would be signed next week.
Also on Wednesday, the Cairo benchmark closed above a major
chart barrier at 9,831 points, September's multi-year peak, to
reach to its highest finish since July 2008.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)