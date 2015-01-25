DUBAI Jan 25 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar may rise on Sunday after a smooth transition
of power in Saudi Arabia and the launch of the European Central
Bank's bond-buying programme.
After the death of King Abdullah at the weekend, Saudi
Arabia's new King Salman pledged continuity in energy and
foreign policies and moved quickly to appoint younger men as his
heirs. He appeared to settle the succession issue for years to
come by naming a deputy crown prince from his dynasty's next
generation.
This helped to quell speculation about internal palace
rifts, and when it reopens on Monday, the Saudi stock market may
react positively, buoying the entire region. The markets of
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain are closed on Sunday
because of King Abdullah's death.
On global markets, European stocks hit seven-year highs on
Friday, continuing a rally ignited by the ECB's plan for massive
regional monetary stimulus. Emerging market equities also rose
on the news; MSCI's emerging market index, in which
stocks from the UAE and Qatar are included, added 0.8 percent on
Friday.
No major financial results for Gulf companies have been
announced since Thursday's close, but Dubai's Arabtec Holding
has won a 345 million dirham ($94 million) contract
from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) to expand a housing
complex.
Another Dubai engineering firm, Drake and Scull,
said on Sunday it had won a 180 million dirham project.
The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is meeting on
Sunday to review its 2014 earnings.
Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank may also attract
investors willing to bet on a positive earnings surprise. The
lender said on Sunday its board would review the results on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)