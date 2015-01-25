(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Jan 25 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar edged up in early trade on Sunday after a new
ruler assumed power smoothly in Saudi Arabia and the European
Central Bank launched a bond-buying programme which boosted
equities globally.
MSCI's emerging market index added 0.8 percent on
Friday following the ECB announcement; Gulf stocks included in
the benchmark were the main supports for their country indexes
on Sunday.
Dubai's bourse rose 0.4 percent and shares in
builder Arabtec Holding added 1.7 percent after the
firm said it had won two contracts in Abu Dhabi worth 560
million dirhams ($152.5 million) combined.
Another Dubai firm, Drake and Scull, rose 0.6
percent after winning a 180 million dirham project.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 1.3 percent as shares in
First Gulf Bank jumped 3.0 percent. The lender said on
Sunday that its board would review its 2014 financial results on
Wednesday, and investors may be betting on a positive surprise.
Qatar's market edged up 0.8 percent, largely on the
back of Qatar National Bank which jumped 3.4 percent.
The blue chip would be the main local beneficiary of any inflows
into emerging market funds as a result of the ECB's easing.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)