(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI Jan 25 Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar edged up in early trade on Sunday after a new ruler assumed power smoothly in Saudi Arabia and the European Central Bank launched a bond-buying programme which boosted equities globally.

MSCI's emerging market index added 0.8 percent on Friday following the ECB announcement; Gulf stocks included in the benchmark were the main supports for their country indexes on Sunday.

Dubai's bourse rose 0.4 percent and shares in builder Arabtec Holding added 1.7 percent after the firm said it had won two contracts in Abu Dhabi worth 560 million dirhams ($152.5 million) combined.

Another Dubai firm, Drake and Scull, rose 0.6 percent after winning a 180 million dirham project.

Abu Dhabi's index climbed 1.3 percent as shares in First Gulf Bank jumped 3.0 percent. The lender said on Sunday that its board would review its 2014 financial results on Wednesday, and investors may be betting on a positive surprise.

Qatar's market edged up 0.8 percent, largely on the back of Qatar National Bank which jumped 3.4 percent. The blue chip would be the main local beneficiary of any inflows into emerging market funds as a result of the ECB's easing. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)