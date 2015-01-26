(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's stock index rose in early trade on Monday as the market opened for the first time since King Salman succeeded King Abdullah who died on Friday.

The benchmark rose 1.0 percent shortly after opening, with virtually all traded stocks in the black.

One exception was telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat which tumbled its daily 10 percent limit to a six-week low, extending losses after its fourth-quarter profit widely missed estimates last week.

After swiftly assuming power, King Salman pledged continuity in energy and foreign policies and appointed younger men as his heirs, settling the succession issue for years to come.

Some analysts think the Saudi succession could benefit the stock market because King Salman will face pressure to ensure public support with state sector wage increases and other populist steps that could accelerate the consumer spending boom.

Investment bank Exotix said there could be measures "to renew the social contract" in the form of more state spending on welfare, infrastructure, defence and overseas aid.

Stocks benefiting from this would include consumer-oriented firms Jarir Marketing, United Electronics Co and Fawaz Alhokair Co, as well as banks such as Al Rajhi if they are permitted by regulators to loosen consumer credit, Exotix said.

Other analysts and businessmen don't expect such lavish stimulus at a time of low oil prices and budget deficits, however. The Saudi 2015 budget, which Salman is believed to have signed off on last month as one of the top leaders running the economy, contained only a marginal increase in nominal spending and a small decrease in inflation-adjusted spending, and pledged to "rationalise" spending on wages.

Egypt's bourse edged down 0.5 percent from a 6-1/2-year high it hit at the end of last week. Most stocks were down and Global telecom fell 1.9 percent after surging last week on report of an imminent deal to sell a controlling stake in Algerian operator Djezzy to the government. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith and William Maclean)