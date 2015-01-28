DUBAI Jan 28 Oil's pull-back on Wednesday may slow the rally on Saudi Arabia's stock market that was largely driven by petrochemicals on Tuesday.

Brent crude fell more than 1 percent to around $49 a barrel on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened in early Asian trade, while an industry report showing a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories also dragged on prices.

Oil had jumped on Tuesday when the dollar slipped and a senior OPEC official said priced may have bottomed out, sparking a rally in Saudi Arabia where the petrochemicals sector index surged 4.3 percent.

But even if petrochemicals slow down, banks and other sectors may support the Saudi market as it prepares for new foreign investment in coming months, when its regulator plans to allow foreigners to buy local stocks directly.

In a report on Tuesday, brokerage EFG Hermes estimated that Saudi Arabia could see inflows of about $17 billion from actively managed global emerging market funds if it eventually joins MSCI's emerging market index. However, that may happen no earlier than 2017 and immediate inflows this year are likely to be much smaller, it said.

"We favour consumer staples where we feel that demand is relatively robust. Downside to earnings estimates is limited, we think, and margins may widen due to the dollar's strength," EFG Hermes said.

The biggest names in the sector are Savola Group and Almarai.

EFG Hermes said it was less optimistic about banks "but some banks, such as Samba, offer value at these levels".

Samba's board on Tuesday proposed increasing the bank's capital by 8 billion riyals ($2.13 billion) through issuing bonus shares to help support future growth. Such moves are usually perceived positively by the market.

Elsewhere in the region, Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank posted a 42 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday. The lender made 436 million dirhams ($118.7 million) in the period, while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average profit of 442.7 million dirhams.

The bank said its board of directors proposed a cash dividend of 0.25 dirham per share for 2014. That compared with a cash dividend of 0.14 dirham for the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Kuwait's Gulf Bank reported a 10.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 8.97 million dinars ($30.4 million), according to Reuters calculations. Arqaam Capital had forecast the figure at 10.00 million dinars. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)