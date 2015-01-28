(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI Jan 28 Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Wednesday after several banks reported positive fourth-quarter earnings or dividend plans and Brent oil, although weaker, held near $49 per barrel.

Dubai's index edged up 0.6 percent as heavyweights Emaar Properties and Dubai Islamic Bank rose 0.9 and 0.8 percent respectively.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark added 0.4 percent and Union National Bank led gains, jumping 2.7 percent after it posted a 42 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday. The lender made 436 million dirhams ($118.7 million), while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average profit of 442.7 million dirhams.

The bank said its board of directors proposed a cash dividend of 0.25 dirham per share for 2014. That compared with a cash dividend of 0.14 dirham for the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Qatar's index added 0.7 percent as most stocks rose. Kuwait edged up 0.2 percent. Shares in Gulf Bank jumped 3.4 percent after it reported a 10.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 8.97 million dinars ($30.4 million), according to Reuters calculations, and said it had recovered from the global financial crisis.

Bank Dhofar, the third-largest lender in Oman by assets, surged 4.0 percent after its board proposed a 10 percent cash dividend for 2014 plus a 10 percent bonus share issue. The Muscat index added 0.1 percent.