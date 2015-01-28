(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Jan 28 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
in early trade on Wednesday on the back of banks and
petrochemicals, while Egypt's bourse retreated from a multi-year
high.
The main Saudi index added 1.5 percent as shares in
Samba Financial Group surged 7.5 percent and were the
main support. Two brokerages, EFG Hermes and Global, identified
the stock this week as offering good value and being well
positioned for the expected U.S. interest rate increase.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries jumped
2.7 percent as Brent crude oil, although weaker, held near $49
per barrel following comments by a senior OPEC official this
week that the commodity's price may have bottomed out.
Telecommunications operator Zain Saudi gained 2.0
percent after its Kuwaiti parent Zain said it had
appointed advisors to study the potential sale of its
transmitter towers in some of the eight markets in which it
operates.
Separately, Zain Saudi said it had received regulatory
approval to cut its capital for a second time, a move common in
Saudi Arabia to offset accumulated losses.
Albilad Capital rated Zain Saudi "overweight" on Tuesday
with a fair value of 8.50 riyals, against 7.10 riyals at
present.
Meanwhile, Egypt's index edged down 0.6 percent
after hitting a fresh 6-1/2 closing high of 9,947 points on
Tuesday. Shares in EFG Hermes fell 1.9 percent after
it said a subsidiary would sell up to 37 million shares in it,
representing a stake of about 6.5 percent, to institutional
investors.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)