DUBAI Jan 29 Abu Dhabi's stock market may rise
on Thursday after two major local banks reported
estimate-beating results, concluding a strong earnings season
for large United Arab Emirates lenders, while dividend
announcements could boost Oman.
First Gulf Bank, the third-largest lender in the
UAE by assets, posted on Wednesday a 13 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit to 1.55 billion dirhams ($422
million); analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 1.37 billion
dirhams.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) reported a 28
percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 1.37 billion
dirhams, while analysts had on average expected 1.29 billion
dirhams.
The bank said its board proposed a cash dividend of 40 fils
per share and a stock dividend of 10 percent for 2014. This
compares with a cash dividend of 36 fils per share for 2013,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
However, NBAD warned investors it was expecting a tougher
2015 as lower oil prices hit economic growth and increasing
competition squeezes profit margins.
Oman's largest lender, Bank Muscat, may gain after its board
proposed a cash dividend of 25 percent, an additional 15 percent
payout through an issue of mandatory convertible bonds, and a 5
percent bonus share issue. It paid a similar dividend for 2013,
but without bonus shares.
Its competitor National Bank of Oman proposed on
Thursday a 2014 dividend of 17 percent cash and 10 percent bonus
shares, increasing the cash portion from 15 percent a year
earlier.
On global markets, Asian shares fell on Thursday after the
U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that it remains firmly on track
to raise interest rates this year despite an uncertain global
outlook.
Oil remained weak in Asian trade after data showing record
U.S. stockpiles sent prices tumbling to the lowest level in
nearly six years in the previous session.
A monthly Reuters survey of asset managers showed on
Thursday that, while they were still cautious about Middle East
in general, institutional investors were turning positive on
Saudi Arabian equities as crude prices appeared to have found a
floor.
At the same time, investors remained generally upbeat on the
UAE, with its relatively diversified economy, and Egypt, which
is poised to benefit from cheap oil.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)