DUBAI Jan 29 Bourses in Abu Dhabi and Oman edged up in early trade on Thursday on the back of banking sector earnings and dividends, while other Gulf markets were weaker and news from the telecommunications sector was disappointing.

Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.3 percent as shares in major lender First Gulf Bank jumped 2.3 percent. The bank posted on Wednesday a 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 1.55 billion dirhams ($422 million); analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 1.37 billion dirhams.

However, National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), which also beat estimates with a 28 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, fell 1.5 percent. NBAD warned investors it was expecting a tougher 2015 as lower oil prices hit economic growth and increasing competition squeezes profit margins.

Oman's largest lender, Bank Muscat, gained 1.0 percent after its board proposed a cash dividend of 25 percent, an additional 15 percent payout through an issue of mandatory convertible bonds, and a 5 percent bonus share issue. It paid a similar dividend for 2013, but without bonus shares.

Shares in National Bank of Oman jumped 3.5 percent after it proposed a 2014 dividend of 17 percent cash and 10 percent bonus shares, increasing the cash portion from 15 percent a year earlier.

The two lenders helped the Muscat index climb 0.2 percent. But telecommunications firm Ooredoo Oman fell 1.1 percent after posting a 17 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit.

Another Gulf mobile network operator, Vodafone Qatar , also slid 1.1 percent, having reported a widening quarterly loss. The firm lost 68.8 million riyals ($18.9 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 53.3 million riyals in the prior-year period.

But Qatar's index was nearly flat, supported by heavyweights Industries Qatar and Ezdan Holding , up 0.3 and 0.8 percent respectively.

Dubai's index fell 1.5 percent as most stocks declined in low-volume trade. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)