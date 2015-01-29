(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Jan 29 Bourses in Abu Dhabi and Oman
edged up in early trade on Thursday on the back of banking
sector earnings and dividends, while other Gulf markets were
weaker and news from the telecommunications sector was
disappointing.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.3 percent as shares in major
lender First Gulf Bank jumped 2.3 percent. The bank
posted on Wednesday a 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit to 1.55 billion dirhams ($422 million); analysts polled
by Reuters had forecast 1.37 billion dirhams.
However, National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), which
also beat estimates with a 28 percent rise in fourth-quarter
profit, fell 1.5 percent. NBAD warned investors it was expecting
a tougher 2015 as lower oil prices hit economic growth and
increasing competition squeezes profit margins.
Oman's largest lender, Bank Muscat, gained 1.0 percent after
its board proposed a cash dividend of 25 percent, an additional
15 percent payout through an issue of mandatory convertible
bonds, and a 5 percent bonus share issue. It paid a similar
dividend for 2013, but without bonus shares.
Shares in National Bank of Oman jumped 3.5 percent
after it proposed a 2014 dividend of 17 percent cash and 10
percent bonus shares, increasing the cash portion from 15
percent a year earlier.
The two lenders helped the Muscat index climb 0.2
percent. But telecommunications firm Ooredoo Oman fell
1.1 percent after posting a 17 percent fall in fourth-quarter
profit.
Another Gulf mobile network operator, Vodafone Qatar
, also slid 1.1 percent, having reported a widening
quarterly loss. The firm lost 68.8 million riyals ($18.9
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 53.3 million
riyals in the prior-year period.
But Qatar's index was nearly flat, supported by
heavyweights Industries Qatar and Ezdan Holding
, up 0.3 and 0.8 percent respectively.
Dubai's index fell 1.5 percent as most stocks
declined in low-volume trade.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)