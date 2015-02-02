DUBAI Feb 2 Positive momentum may support stock
markets in Saudi Arabia and Dubai on Monday despite oil's
pull-back, after both markets surged on rising trading volumes
in the previous session.
Brent crude fell 2.6 percent to $51.59 on Monday
after U.S. unions called a refinery strike and traders cashed in
on strong price gains last week, when the market soared in
response to a sharp drop in U.S. drilling.
The oil price jumped 8 percent last Friday, helping indexes
in Saudi Arabia and Dubai gain 3.0 and 4.5
percent respectively on Sunday.
But apart from oil, a major factor behind the equity rallies
was Saudi King Salman's order last Thursday to pay two months of
bonus salary to all state employees and pension to retired
government workers. This has eased fears of slower economic
growth due to cheap oil and fanned hopes that Saudi Arabia'
consumer boom will continue this year.
Technicals are also positive: the Saudi stock index, which
closed Sunday at 9,144 points, broke above resistance on the
late December peak at 8,948 points. It faces the next barrier on
the 100-day average, now at 9,436 points.
Dubai closed at 3,840 points and faces resistance at 3,960
points, the January peak. Gulf investors were net buyers in the
market on Sunday, indicating that some money may be flowing into
Dubai from Saudi Arabia.
There have been no recent earnings reports from major
companies listed in those markets, but rating agency Moody's
said in a report on Monday that Dubai World's second debt
restructuring was credit-positive for the United Arab Emirates
banking system and Emirates NBD in particular.
Dubai developer DAMAC is due to report its
fourth-quarter results later on Monday.
Elsewhere in the region, Zain Group, Kuwait's
biggest telecommunications operator by subscribers, may come
under pressure after it reported a 35 percent drop in
fourth-quarter profit on Sunday.
Zain made 33 million dinars ($112.2 million) in the quarter.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast it would earn
between 48.3 million dinars and 53.7 million dinars.
On global markets, Asian shares slipped on Monday after
disappointing economic data from China.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)