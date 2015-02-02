(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Feb 2 Gulf stock markets were narrowly
mixed in early trade on Monday after the Brent oil price fell
below $52 per barrel.
Dubai's index fell 0.9 percent as most stocks
declined; the benchmark had surged 4.5 percent in the previous
session.
But shares in property developer DAMAC
jumped 3.2 percent after it reported an 11 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profit on Monday, according to Reuters
calculations.
Also, lender Emirates NBD added 1.1 percent after
rating agency Moody's said in a report on Monday that Dubai
World's second debt restructuring was credit-positive for the
United Arab Emirates banking system and Emirates NBD in
particular.
Abu Dhabi edged up 0.3 percent as Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank and First Gulf Bank added
1.4 and 0.3 percent respectively.
Qatar's index slipped 0.3 percent. Qatar National
Bank was the main drag, dropping 2.3 percent as its
shares no longer carried the 2014 dividend.
Oman's benchmark inched down 0.2 percent, while
Kuwait edged up 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)