DUBAI Feb 2 Saudi Arabia's bourse inched down
in early trade on Monday after oil prices pulled back and local
companies started announcing bonus payouts to employees, while
Egypt's market was positive.
Brent crude traded below $52 per barrel after U.S.
unions called a refinery strike and Chinese manufacturing data
indicated a slowdown.
The main Saudi index slipped 0.1 percent after
jumping 3.0 percent in the previous session.
Shares in Saudi Electricity Co and Saudi Telecom
Co fell 0.3 and 0.8 percent respectively after the
firms said they would pay out hundreds of millions of dollars in
bonuses, following last Thursday's order by the new king that
Saudi state employees would receive two months of extra salary.
However Southern Province Cement, which made a
similar announcement, added 0.5 percent.
Retailer Fawaz Alhokair which is set to benefit as
consumers spend that extra cash, was the main support for the
market, surging 6.0 percent.
Egypt's stock market edged up 0.7 percent on the
back of Commercial International Bank, which rose 1.7
percent.
Ezz Steel added 0.8 percent, even though its
subsidiary Al Ezz Dekheila reported a nine-month loss on Sunday;
the result had been expected after power disruptions last year
caused by energy shortages.
