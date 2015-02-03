(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI Feb 3 Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Tuesday following positive news from local companies and further gains in oil prices.

Brent crude oil futures rose above $55 a barrel on Tuesday and some investors are betting that a bottom has formed following a seven-month rout in the market.

Dubai's index climbed 2.1 percent as most stocks advanced.

Builder Arabtec Holding jumped 4 percent after announcing it had won contracts worth 375 million dirhams from developer Emaar Properties. Shares in Emaar added 3.6 percent.

Rival developer DAMAC jumped 14.8 percent, extending gains after posting a 46 percent surge in 2014 profit on Monday.

Bourse operator Dubai Financial Market (DFM) rose 1.9 percent. Its fourth-quarter net profit increased 31 percent to 138.2 million dirhams ($37.63 million, Reuters calculated using company figures. Global Investment House had forecast DFM would make a quarterly profit of 120 million dirhams.

Abu Dhabi's index added 0.9 percent with all traded stocks in the black, while Qatar's bourse rose 0.7 percent.

Doha's Gulf International Services surged 3.8 percent after its annual profit more than doubled and it proposed a 5.5 riyals dividend for 2014, up from 1.6 riyals a year earlier. Analysts had forecast 2014 dividend at 3.35 riyals. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)