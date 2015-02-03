(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Feb 3 Petrochemicals lifted Saudi
Arabia's bourse in early trade on Tuesday as oil prices
strengthened, while property developers extended gains in Egypt.
Brent crude traded around $55.50 per barrel, posting
gains for a third session in a row.
The main Saudi index rose 1.0 percent as Saudi Basic
Industries (SABIC) climbed 1.9 percent and its affiliate
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co surged 4.4 percent.
"The profitability of the MENA petrochemical producers which
benefit from advantageous feedstock pricing will continue to be
highly correlated to oil prices," NBK Capital wrote in a report.
The brokerage said Kayan was most sensitive to a potential
increase oil prices: an average price of $75 per barrel would
lift its earnings per share by a quarter compared with a
$65-per-barrel scenario.
Property stocks helped Egypt's bourse rise 1.0
percent. Talaat Moustafa Group jumped 3.4 percent and
Medinet Nasr Housing and Development added 2.5
percent.
Investors are betting that the pound's gradual
depreciation will make real estate more attractive for Egyptians
seeking to hedge their savings.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)