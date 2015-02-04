DUBAI Feb 4 The rebound of Gulf stock markets
may stall on Wednesday, at least temporarily, after oil prices
slipped back slightly in Asian trade. Also, most bourses are
largely done with their earnings seasons, so there may be fewer
fresh incentives to buy stocks.
Brent crude traded below $58, down 0.2 percent,
after surging almost 6 percent on Tuesday when oil major BP
and top Chinese offshore energy producer CNOOC
said they would deepen capital investment cuts this year to
adapt to lower oil prices.
Oil's surge, which began last Thursday, had been a key
factor supporting Gulf markets and, in particular, Saudi Arabian
petrochemicals such as Saudi Basic Industries.
However, Asian share markets are following Wall Street
higher on Wednesday on revived risk sentiment and amid
speculation that China's central bank would be the next to ease
policy following moves in Australia and Singapore.
Dubai's stock index, which jumped 2.5 percent on
Tuesday to 3,894 points, faces resistance on the January high of
3,960 points.
Among a handful of local companies that have yet to report
their fourth-quarter results is Air Arabia, which has
risen 12.7 percent this year on hopes that cheaper fuel will
boost its profits. It is not clear when the company will post
its earnings.
In Saudi Arabia, the main index was volatile in the
last session after rising strongly earlier in the week and
closed well off its intra-day high, edging up just 0.2 percent
to 9,227 points. It faces a chart barrier at 9,399 points, the
100-day average.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)