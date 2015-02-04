(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Feb 4 Gulf stock markets rose in early
trade on Wednesday but Dubai, which had led gains in the
previous session, slowed its advance as oil prices slipped.
Brent crude fell 0.7 percent in Asian trade after
surging almost 6 percent on Tuesday when oil major BP and
top Chinese offshore energy producer CNOOC said they
would deepen capital investment cuts this year to adapt to lower
oil prices.
Dubai's index, which jumped 2.5 percent on Tuesday,
was up 1.1 percent shortly after opening on Wednesday.
Property developer DAMAC once again surged its
daily 15 percent limit. The stock, which had previously traded
only in London and cross-listed in Dubai on Jan. 12, had plunged
36 percent last month on the emirate's bourse. It started
recovering this week after the firm's subsidiary DAMAC Real
Estate Development Ltd reported a 46 percent surge in 2014
profit.
Dubai's two most traded stocks on Wednesday, builder Arabtec
and developer Emaar Properties, gained 1.3
and 2.6 percent respectively.
Shuaa Capital tumbled 8.3 percent after rating
agency Moody's on Tuesday withdrew its ratings, citing Moody's
"own business reasons". It did not elaborate.
Bourses in Abu Dhabi and Qatar rose 1.2
percent each. Qatar's Ezdan Holding, which has
interests in property and other sectors, surged 8.5 percent
ahead of an expected fourth-quarter earnings release.
Oman's market edged up 0.8 percent, while Kuwait
slipped 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)