(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Feb 4 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Dubai paused their advance on Wednesday after oil prices began
to pull back after a strong rally.
Brent crude fell 1.0 percent to $57.35 per barrel by
0915 GMT on renewed concern over global demand and high stock
levels. It had surged 19 percent in the previous four sessions.
Saudi Arabia's equities index was nearly flat in
early trade as most stocks pulled back, including some
petrochemicals such as National Industrialisation Co (Tasnee)
, down 0.4 percent.
However Saudi Basic Industries, the biggest firm
in the petrochemicals sector, rose 1.2 percent.
Investment firm Kingdom Holding edged down 0.4
percent after it said it had sold most of its stake in media
giant News Corp.
Dubai's index, which had also rallied along with
oil this week, gave up earlier gains and was flat as Dubai
Islamic Bank fell 0.6 percent and Dubai Investments
lost 0.4 percent.
Meanwhile, Egypt's index rallied further ahead of
corporate earnings reports, adding 0.9 percent. Property firm
Medinet Nasr Housing, whose shareholders will review
fourth-quarter results and dividends on Thursday, jumped 2.0
percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)