DUBAI Feb 5 Gulf stock markets may end the week
on a soft note after oil prices tumbled on Wednesday and local
companies announced a mixed set of fourth-quarter results.
Brent crude edged up 0.5 percent in Asian trade on
Thursday after China cut bank reserve requirements, but it still
traded below $55 per barrel. It had plunged 5.5 percent in the
previous session.
Earlier this week, a rally by oil fuelled hopes that the
commodity had bottomed out, which lifted all stock markets in
the Gulf. Oil's renewed volatility was followed by pull-backs in
the Saudi Arabian and Dubai stock markets on Wednesday, and this
may now spread to other bourses in the region.
Industries Qatar <IQCD.QA, the second-biggest petrochemicals
firm in the Gulf, posted a 4.2 percent decline in fourth-quarter
net profit on Thursday. The company made a net profit of 1.60
billion riyals ($440 million) in the quarter, while analysts had
on average forecast 1.62 billion riyals.
Oman's Raysut Cement reported a 9.2 percent
increase in fourth-quarter profit after tax on Thursday that
missed analysts' estimates by a wide margin, according to
Reuters calculations. The company made a profit of 6.55 million
rials ($17.0 million); analysts had expected 7.55 million rials.
Another disappointing earnings statement came from Abu
Dhabi's Dana Gas, which said on Thursday it had swung
to a net loss in the fourth quarter.
Dubai courier Aramex delivered a more positive
earnings report, beating estimates with a 17 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit. The company made 89.4 million dirhams
($24.3 million) in the quarter against an average estimate of
83.8 million dirhams.
Saudi Arabian retailer Jarir Marketing may rise
after hiking its fourth-quarter dividend to 1.85 riyals from
1.40 riyals a year ago.
