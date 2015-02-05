(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Feb 5 Saudi Arabia's bourse slipped in
early trade on Thursday after oil prices dropped below $54 per
dollar, dragging down petrochemical stocks. Egyptian property
stocks fell after the pound's depreciation paused.
The main Saudi index inched down 0.1 percent as
Saudi Basic Industries, the Gulf's largest
petrochemicals producer, dropped 2.3 percent. Other stocks in
the sector also pulled back.
The prices of petrochemicals are usually linked to oil
prices and cheaper crude dents the competitive advantage that
Gulf producers used to have because of cheap feedstock.
Retailer Jarir Marketing, up 1.9 percent, was one
of the main supports or the Saudi bourse after hiking its
fourth-quarter dividend to 1.85 riyals from 1.40 riyals a year
ago.
Egypt's index edged down 0.7 percent as major
property names pulled back after the central bank paused the
gradual depreciation of the pound on Wednesday.
Real estate developers Talaat Moustafa Group and
SODIC dropped 2.3 and 2.2 percent respectively. The
sector had gained strongly in the last two weeks on hopes that
Egyptians would use property as a hedge against the weakening
currency.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)