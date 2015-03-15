(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, March 15 Saudi Arabia's stock market edged down in early trade on Sunday after oil prices tumbled, while Egypt rallied broadly after pledges for tens of billions of dollars in foreign investment from governments and large companies.

Brent crude settled near a one-month low below $55 a barrel on Friday and fell 9 percent on the week, hit by a renewed rally in the dollar and a warning by the International Energy Agency that the oil glut is still growing.

Prices of many petrochemicals products are linked to the price of oil and cheaper oil squeezes the margins of Gulf producers.

The main Saudi index fell 0.5 percent and petrochemicals major Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) , down 1.0 percent, was the main drag.

SABIC'a affiliate Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co dropped 2.8 percent after it extended maintenance work on its olefins plant in Jubail due to a technical fault.

The Saudi index, which last closed at 9,691 points, has not yet broken cleanly above major technical resistance on the 200-day average, now at 9,662 points; a pull-back from that resistance would not be surprising.

Meanwhile, Egypt's stock index rose 1.6 percent as nearly all of its constituents gained following the carefully orchestrated stream of positive announcements from the investment summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on weekend.

Gulf Arab allies pledged a further $12 billion of investments and central bank deposits for Cairo at the event, and global players such as BP, BG, Eni and PepsiCo have also promised to invest heavily.

Property firms Palm Hills Development and Arab Real Estate Investment, up 4.4 and 4.0 percent respectively, led gains after Egypt's housing minister on Friday confirmed plans to build a new administrative capital east of Cairo within five to seven years at a cost of $45 billion. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)