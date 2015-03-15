(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, March 15 Saudi Arabia's stock market
edged down in early trade on Sunday after oil prices tumbled,
while Egypt rallied broadly after pledges for tens of billions
of dollars in foreign investment from governments and large
companies.
Brent crude settled near a one-month low below $55 a
barrel on Friday and fell 9 percent on the week, hit by a
renewed rally in the dollar and a warning by the International
Energy Agency that the oil glut is still growing.
Prices of many petrochemicals products are linked to the
price of oil and cheaper oil squeezes the margins of Gulf
producers.
The main Saudi index fell 0.5 percent and
petrochemicals major Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
, down 1.0 percent, was the main drag.
SABIC'a affiliate Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co
dropped 2.8 percent after it extended maintenance work on its
olefins plant in Jubail due to a technical fault.
The Saudi index, which last closed at 9,691 points, has not
yet broken cleanly above major technical resistance on the
200-day average, now at 9,662 points; a pull-back from that
resistance would not be surprising.
Meanwhile, Egypt's stock index rose 1.6 percent as
nearly all of its constituents gained following the carefully
orchestrated stream of positive announcements from the
investment summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on weekend.
Gulf Arab allies pledged a further $12 billion of
investments and central bank deposits for Cairo at the event,
and global players such as BP, BG, Eni
and PepsiCo have also promised to invest heavily.
Property firms Palm Hills Development and Arab
Real Estate Investment, up 4.4 and 4.0 percent
respectively, led gains after Egypt's housing minister on Friday
confirmed plans to build a new administrative capital east of
Cairo within five to seven years at a cost of $45 billion.
