DUBAI, March 16 Gulf equity markets may stay
depressed on Monday after oil prices extended losses and
corporate news provided little encouragement.
Brent oil, which fell 9 percent last week, edged
down 0.6 percent in Asian trade on Monday. Traders said the
price falls were due to diminishing spare capacity to store
excess oil as well as the strong U.S. dollar.
With the earnings season largely over, Gulf markets appear
to be lacking fresh positive catalysts and have started moving
in line with oil again.
Dubai was particularly volatile on Sunday and
dropped 2.5 percent to a three-month low of 3,614 points.
Emaar Properties, the emirate's biggest listed
developer, may come under selling pressure on Monday after it
said it was not involved in a project to build a new capital
city in Egypt, contrary to recent UAE and Egyptian media
reports.
Builder Arabtec may also be vulnerable to negative
sentiment as it has yet to announce any progress in resolving
the latest dispute that stalled its $40 billion Egyptian housing
project. Arabtec has yet to post fourth-quarter results.
Meanwhile, positive momentum from the weekend investment
summit may continue to support Egypt's market. Prime Minister
Ibrahim Mehleb said on Sunday that investment deals worth a
total of $36 billion were signed at the summit.
The deal announcements were carefully orchestrated and some
were not new, but even so, the success of the conference may
remain a bullish factor for stocks in coming days as investors
speculate about which companies will benefit.
Orascom Telecom, Media and Technology may attract
interest after its chief executive Naguib Sawiris told Reuters
he was ready to invest $500 million in Egypt and was
diversifying his telecommunications business into
infrastructure, energy and transportation.
On global markets, Asian equities barely moved on Monday
morning. Investors' main focus this week is on the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day meeting, beginning on Tuesday; after
successive months of strong jobs data, expectations have been
growing that the Fed will point towards a June interest rate
rise.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)