(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, March 16 Gulf stock markets fell in early
trade on Monday after oil prices extended losses and Dubai's
bourse dropped on negative corporate news.
Brent oil, which fell 9 percent last week, edged
down 0.6 percent in Asian trade on Monday. Traders said the
price falls were due to diminishing spare capacity to store
excess oil as well as the strong U.S. dollar.
With the earnings season largely over, Gulf markets appear
to be lacking fresh positive catalysts and have started moving
in line with oil again.
Dubai's index dropped 2.3 percent as Emaar
Properties, the emirate's biggest listed developer,
fell 3.9 percent after it said it was not involved in a project
to build a new capital city in Egypt, contrary to recent UAE and
Egyptian media reports.
Bahrain's Gulf Finance House tumbled 9.3 percent
after falling its daily 10 percent limit in the previous session
when it proposed a capital reduction and no dividend payments
for 2014.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.5 percent, while Qatar
lost 0.7 percent, largely because of Qatar International
Islamic Bank which tumbled 7.2 percent as it went
ex-dividend.
Oman slipped 0.2 percent and Kuwait was down
0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)